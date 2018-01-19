Crewe sign Newcastle's Dan Barlaser and Aston Villa's Harry McKirdy on loan

Newcastle United's Dan Balaser (left) and Aston Villa's Harry McKirdy

Crewe Alexandra have made two loan signings, bringing in midfielder Dan Barlaser from Newcastle United and forward Harry McKirdy from Aston Villa.

Barlaser, 21, and McKirdy, 20, have signed until the end of the season - and are available for this Saturday's home game against Wycombe Wanderers.

Former Stoke City scholar McKirdy, who was on loan at Stevenage in 2016, can play in a variety of frontline roles.

Ex-England Under-18 cap Barlaser can play central or wide midfield.

He has made four appearances for Newcastle this season, in the EFL Cup for the first team and three games for the Under-23s in the Checkatrade Trophy, including the full 90 minutes in the Magpies' 2-1 win over Crewe at Gresty Road in August.

Crewe, who host promotion-chasing Wycombe on Saturday, are currently 20th in the table - six points clear of the danger zone.

