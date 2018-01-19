Luke James: Barrow sign Forest Green Rovers striker on loan

From the section

Luke James scored 20 goals in 98 games for Hartlepool, and has also had loan spells at Bradford City and Bristol Rovers

Barrow have signed forward Luke James from Forest Green Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who joined Forest Green from Peterborough last July, has scored just once in 22 league and cup matches this season.

James started his career at Hartlepool before moving to Peterborough in September 2014.

He could make his debut for 20th-placed Barrow in Saturday's National League game at Guiseley.

