Ryan Broom: Eastleigh sign Bristol Rovers midfielder on one-month loan
- From the section Eastleigh
Bristol Rovers midfielder Ryan Broom has joined National League Eastleigh on a one-month loan deal.
The 21-year-old has made five appearances for Rovers in all competitions this season, scoring twice in a 5-1 Checkatrade Trophy win against Wycombe Wanderers in August.
He is set to join up with the Eastleigh squad for their trip to Maidstone United on Saturday.
Welshman Broom is a predominantly a right-sided midfielder.
