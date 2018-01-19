Ryan Broom: Eastleigh sign Bristol Rovers midfielder on one-month loan

Ryan Broom has made two substitute appearances in League One this season for Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers midfielder Ryan Broom has joined National League Eastleigh on a one-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old has made five appearances for Rovers in all competitions this season, scoring twice in a 5-1 Checkatrade Trophy win against Wycombe Wanderers in August.

He is set to join up with the Eastleigh squad for their trip to Maidstone United on Saturday.

Welshman Broom is a predominantly a right-sided midfielder.

