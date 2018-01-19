Anthony Stokes: Charlton & Polish club in for Hibs striker

Anthony Stokes and Jamie Brandon
Anthony Stokes (left) has made more than 90 appearances for Hibs

Hibernian striker Anthony Stokes could be on his way out of the club after English League One side Charlton Athletic made an approach.

A Polish club are also believed to be interested in signing the striker, 29.

Stokes has scored 11 goals this season, having joined the club for a third spell in the summer after his release from Blackburn Rovers.

He previously played for Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Celtic.

Stokes has also been capped nine times by Republic of Ireland and won four league titles and two domestic cups with Celtic.

While on loan at Hibs from Celtic, Stokes scored twice as the Easter Road side won the 2016 Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

Hibs face Hearts at Tynecastle in Sunday's Scottish Cup fourth-round tie.

