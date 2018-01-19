Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh v Rangers subject to pitch inspection; two ties off

From the section

Peterhead's Balmoor failed a pitch inspection on Friday

Sunday's Scottish Cup fourth-round tie between Highland League Fraserburgh and Rangers will be subject to a pitch inspection on Saturday at 17:00 GMT.

Friday's tie between Formartine and Cove Rangers has already been postponed after a lunchtime inspection.

Saturday's Peterhead v Dumbarton tie is also off; it has been rearranged for Tuesday 23 January (19:45).

Pitch inspections are are also planned ahead of some of the weekend's League Two matches.

Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath, Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City and Berwick Rangers v Elgin City are all subject to inspections on Friday.

Wintry weather across the country has placed fixtures in doubt.

Inspections/Postponements

Scottish Cup fourth round

Formartine v Cove Rangers OFF (scheduled kick-off Friday at 20:00)

Peterhead v Dumbarton OFF (scheduled kick-off Saturday, 15:00; rearranged for Tuesday 23 January, 19:45).

Fraserburgh v Rangers (Saturday, 17:00, scheduled kick-off Sunday at 12:00)

League Two

Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath (Friday, 15:00, scheduled kick-off Saturday, 15:00)

Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City (Friday, 15:30, scheduled kick-off Saturday, 15:00)

Berwick Rangers v Elgin City (Friday, 16:00, scheduled kick-off Saturday, 15:00)