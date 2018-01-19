Cyrille Regis: Premier League clubs to pay tribute at this weekend's matches

Premier League clubs will hold a minute of applause before this weekend's matches and players will wear black armbands in tribute to former West Brom and England forward Cyrille Regis.

Regis, a pioneer for black footballers in the game, died aged 59 on Sunday.

It is understood the Premier League took the decision, after a request from the Professional Footballers' Association on Thursday.

West Brom are planning a "major celebration" at their next home game.

The Baggies are away to Everton on Saturday, with their next home game coming against Southampton on 3 February.

"The Premier League recognises the important career of Cyrille Regis, and his special role as a trailblazer for black players in modern English football." said the league in a statement.

"The League embraces requests from clubs and stakeholders to celebrate the lives of people who have made a unique contribution to the sport."

Prior to the league's announcement, there had been criticism over a lack of a unified tribute to Regis.

