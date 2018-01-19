Jonny Maxted: Accrington Stanley sign Guiseley goalkeeper

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Accrington 1-1 Guiseley (3-4 pens) - highlights

Accrington have signed goalkeeper Jonny Maxted from National League side Guiseley for an undisclosed fee.

Maxted, 25, played for Guiseley in their FA Cup first-round replay against Stanley in November, saving two spot-kicks as Accrington lost on penalties.

"We are delighted that we have been able to bring him here," manager John Coleman told the club website.

"To have two keepers in Jonny and Aaron Chapman, who are both pushing for a starting place, can only be positive."

