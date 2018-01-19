Ryan Edwards: West Brom forward rejoins Exeter on loan

Kyle Edwards has played for England's under-17s and under-16s sides

Kyle Edwards has rejoined Exeter City on loan from West Brom.

The 19-year-old forward was on loan with the League Two side for the first half of this season and scored once in 14 appearances.

Edwards will join up with fellow Baggies loanee Kane Wilson, who also rejoined the club on loan this month.

Exeter are currently fifth in League Two, one point off the automatic promotion places and travel to second-placed Notts County on Saturday.

