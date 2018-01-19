Dani Pinillos: Barnsley sign former Nottingham Forest left-back

From the section

Dani Panillos made 35 league appearances for Nottingham Forest

Barnsley have signed Cordoba defender Dani Pinillos for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old spent two seasons with Nottingham Forest before returning to his native Spain last summer.

The left-back is the second player to join the Tykes this month after striker Kieffer Moore joined from Ipswich last week.

Paul Heckingbottom's side are 19th in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone.

