Ipswich sign Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers & Birmingham's Stephen Gleeson

Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) played in two 1-0 wins over Ipswich for Sheffield United this season

Ipswich have signed Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Birmingham midfielder Stephen Gleeson.

USA international Carter-Vickers, 20, has joined on loan until the end of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign at Sheffield United.

Gleeson, 29, has signed on a free transfer until the summer after being released from his deal by Blues.

The ex-MK Dons man, capped by the Republic of Ireland, made his senior bow under boss Mick McCarthy at Wolves.

Carter-Vickers' arrival should allow centre-back Tommy Smith to leave, with Colorado Rapids in for the Kiwi.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.