Ipswich sign Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers & Birmingham's Stephen Gleeson

Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) and Stephen Gleeson
Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) played in two 1-0 wins over Ipswich for Sheffield United this season

Ipswich have signed Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Birmingham midfielder Stephen Gleeson.

USA international Carter-Vickers, 20, has joined on loan until the end of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign at Sheffield United.

Gleeson, 29, has signed on a free transfer until the summer after being released from his deal by Blues.

The ex-MK Dons man, capped by the Republic of Ireland, made his senior bow under boss Mick McCarthy at Wolves.

Carter-Vickers' arrival should allow centre-back Tommy Smith to leave, with Colorado Rapids in for the Kiwi.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired