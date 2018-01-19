Oxford United: Ryan Ledson bid rejected as midfielder in demand

Ryan Ledson was one of the winners of the EFL Young Player of the Month award last season

Oxford United have rejected a bid approaching £1m for midfelder Ryan Ledson, BBC Radio Oxford reports.

Preston North End are understood to be interested in the 20-year-old former Everton trainee, who joined Oxford for an undisclosed fee in August 2016.

"It has to in Oxford's vision when to sell, it has to be on Oxford's terms how to sell," U's manager Pep Clotet told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It's one thing to make an offer, another thing to get the player."

England Under-20 international Ledson has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season for Oxford, who are currently five points off the League One play-off places.