BBC Sport - Alexis Sanchez: Gossip column extra on a possible move to Manchester United from to Arsenal
Sanchez - the latest on his transfer
- From the section Man Utd
BBC Sport's David Ornstein and Simon Stone discuss the details of the imminent transfer of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to Manchester United, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's move in the other direction.
WATCH MORE: Alexis Sanchez: Five great Arsenal goals
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired