Sheffield Wednesday v Reading (Fri)
BBC coverage
How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Sheffield Wednesday could give a debut to midfielder Joel Pelupessy, who was an unused substitute for the Championship game against Cardiff City.
Fellow Dutchman Glenn Loovens is back from suspension.
Reading look set to be without captain and centre-back Paul McShane, defender Omar Richards and midfielder John Swift (all hamstring) for the tie.
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who scored a hat-trick in the 3-0 third-round replay win against Stevenage, is set to start.
Reading assistant manager Andries Ulderink told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"Everyone can see we're struggling a bit at the moment more than we have done in recent history so the players have been working hard again in training and keeping focused.
"Sheffield Wednesday will provide another chance for us to get a win, gain some confidence in a game and hopefully use that for the next couple of league games.
"But, the FA Cup is also a competition we want to do well in so we go with a full squad to get a result at Hillsborough."
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have been eliminated in two of their last three round four matches in the FA Cup, with defeats against Blackpool in 2011-12 and Shrewsbury in 2015-16.
- Reading, meanwhile, have progressed from each last six ties in the fourth round of the competition - all without the need of a replay.
- The Owls have lost nine of their last 11 FA Cup games against teams from the same division as them (W2), with six of those defeats coming at Hillsborough.
- All three of Reading's goals in the FA Cup this term have been scored by Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who netted a hat-trick against Stevenage in the previous round.
- Sheffield Wednesday have collected just two wins in their last 14 competitive matches (W2 D7 L5), with one of these coming in the FA Cup Third Round (2-0 vs Carlisle).
- If Reading lose this match, they will have equalled their total number of competitive defeats from 2016-17 (15) already.