Yeovil Town v Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez will likely make his Manchester United debut in the FA Cup against Yeovil at Huish Park

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's new signing Alexis Sanchez is in the squad following his high-profile transfer from Arsenal.

Manager Jose Mourinho has promised to play a "very strong team", although goalkeeper Sergio Romero is likely to replace David de Gea.

Yeovil are without star winger Otis Khan, who was given a five-game ban for shoving a referee last weekend.

Rhys Browne could return after ankle problems but Omar Sowunmi may miss out after experiencing dizzy spells.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Most lower league clubs dream of drawing Manchester United once in a lifetime, but Yeovil now face their second match against the 12-time FA Cup winners in just over three years.

"Both have changed their managers since their last meeting, and in Yeovil's case they've dropped a division, but for one game they can forget about being only two points above the League Two relegation zone and enjoy welcoming Jose Mourinho and his squad to Somerset.

"United, who were shocked by Bristol City in the Carabao Cup, will look for their fifth successive victory in a quiet, efficient and professional manner."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Yeovil Town manager Darren Way: "Sometimes people don't dream big enough. We have worked extremely hard against all the odds to get this opportunity. What I don't want my players to do is waste it.

"If we get a result this will be the biggest story ever in Yeovil's history."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Alexis Sanchez: "We got one of the best attacking players in the world and he's very important for us because we want the best possible players.

"Alexis changed from a fantastic club to a giant club and [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan changed for a fantastic club, so it was a great deal for everybody."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won their three previous meetings with Yeovil Town, all in the FA Cup, by an aggregate score of 13-0.

That includes an 8-0 win in the FA Cup fifth round at Maine Road in February 1949.

United won the last meeting 2-0 in 2015 thanks to second-half goals from Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria.

Yeovil Town

Yeovil Town are the lowest ranked side left in the competition, sitting 21st in League Two.

The Glovers have beaten top-flight opposition before, eliminating Sunderland in the fourth round in 1949.

However, they have since lost nine consecutive FA Cup games against top-flight sides, failing to score in seven of them.

They have the joint-second worst defence in League Two with Forest Green Rovers, conceding 50 goals. Only Chesterfield have let in more.

Yeovil have attempted 246 shots in League Two this season, the fewest in the division.

Manchester United