BBC Sport - Hearts v Hibernian: Edinburgh rivals meet for third straight year in Scottish Cup

Can Hearts stop Hibs making it three in a row?

Hearts and Hibernian meet in the Scottish Cup for a third year in a row at Tynecastle on Sunday.

The Leith side have prevailed over their city rivals for each of the past seasons, both times after a replay.

Watch how their ties unfolded in 2016 and 2017, and follow Sunday's action live on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

