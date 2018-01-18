Ragnar Sigurdsson: Iceland defender joins FC Rostov from Fulham

Ragnar Sigurdsson played every minute of Iceland's games at Euro 2016

Iceland defender Ragnar Sigurdsson has joined Russian Premier League side FC Rostov on a permanent deal from Fulham.

The 31-year-old joined Fulham in the summer of 2016 from FC Krasnodar and went on to make 18 appearances.

Sigurdsson joined Rubin Kazan on loan from the Cottagers earlier this season but the deal has been terminated to allow him to join rivals Rostov.

At Euro 2016, Sigurdsson scored against England in Iceland's 2-1 win in the knockout stages of the competition.

