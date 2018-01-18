Bangor City: Club cancel stadium usage as chairman resigns

Bangor's ground will not be used for the rest of the season

Welsh Premier League side Bangor City say they have cancelled all usage of their stadium until further notice.

The club have also announced that chairman Gordon Craig and secretary Nick Wood have resigned from their positions with immediate effect.

Bangor's decision will also preclude them from using the 3G training pitch at the Bangor Stadium.

Bangor finished the first phase of the WPL in third position, with phase two beginning in February.

