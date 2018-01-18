Andy Carroll: West Ham striker facing a month out injured

Carroll has scored two goals this season in the Premier League

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll is facing an extended spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

It is not know precisely how long the England forward will be out for but the minimum is likely to be a month, and it could potentially be much longer.

Carroll has only made one late substitute appearance since scoring twice against West Brom on 2 January.

The injury is likely to end any hope the 29-year-old has of moving during the current transfer window.

Chelsea had been linked with the former Newcastle and Liverpool striker, although manager Antonio Conte has refused to discuss any interest in the player.