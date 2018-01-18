BBC Sport - Never give up - Footballer Charlie Fogarty's inspirational story
'I was hit by a car, my head took the full hit'
Scottish
Charlie Fogarty was a promising young footballer who trained with clubs such as Birmingham City and MK Dons until his life was changed forever in a road traffic accident.
He spoke recently with players at Rangers' Youth Academy about overcoming adversity.
