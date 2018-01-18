Adam Clayton: Karanka denies Nottingham Forest have bid for Middlesbrough man

Clayton made 34 Premier League appearances for Middlesbrough last season

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka has denied that his club have made a bid for Middlesbrough's Adam Clayton.

Clayton only signed a new deal with Karanka's former club last March, but Forest have been heavily linked with a move for the 29-year-old midfielder.

Karanka told BBC Nottingham Sport that reports of a bid were "not true".

He added: "I have known him for a few years. I know how good a player he is, but now my priority is to think about my players."

