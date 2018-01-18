Scott Carson: Derby County goalkeeper signs new contract until 2020

Media playback is not supported on this device Carson worthy of England recall - Rowett

Goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension which keeps him at Championship side Derby County until the summer of 2020.

He has kept 13 clean sheets this season and his form has helped the Rams climb to second in the table, prompting boss Gary Rowett to tip the 32-year-old for an international recall.

Carson, who has four England caps, told RamsTV it was an "easy decision".

He said: "I've said it a million times since I've been at Derby - I love it."