Otis Khan: Yeovil Town boss Darren Way says club could lose midfielder

Otis Khan has made 36 appearances so far this season

Yeovil Town midfielder Otis Khan could leave the club after they received a "substantial" bid for him, boss Darren Way has revealed.

The 22-year-old former Sheffield United and Barnsley man has scored 10 goals this season and contributed 10 assists.

Way is hopeful Khan will stay with the Glovers until after the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester United on Friday, 26 January.

"I've got to do what is best for the club," Way told BBC Somerset.

"Otis has been fantastic throughout his whole time here and he has deserved the interest he's had.

"It was always my fear in the window that this would happen and now it's about how I deal with it because we have got a big game on Saturday (against Chesterfield).

"I've spoken with Otis and he is so focused that I don't think he would ever want to miss that Manchester United game. In the meantime everyone will be doing their best to speak to him but he will make the ultimate decision."

Way said the club have also had interest in defender Omar Sowunmi.

The 22-year-old has made 36 league appearances for the Glovers since joining from Ipswich in June 2015.