Nicolai Brock-Madsen: Birmingham striker joins KS Cracovia on loan

Birmingham striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen
Nicolai Brock-Madsen joined Blues for a fee of about £500,000

Birmingham City striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen has joined Polish side KS Cracovia on loan, with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

The 25-year-old, whose loan runs until 30 June, joined Blues from Danish side Randers in August 2015, but has only played eight games and has not scored.

His last appearance came against Huddersfield Town in December 2015.

The Dane spent time on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle last season, scoring seven times in 23 matches.

Brock-Madsen has played five times for Birmingham's under-23 side, scoring twice.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired