Cameron Jerome: Derby's Gary Rowett comes up 'Top Trumps' with new striker

Cameron Jerome (right) played 34 games for Norwich in the Premier League during the 2015-16 season, but only managed three goals

Derby County boss Gary Rowett is convinced he has picked up the perfect Championship striker by signing Cameron Jerome and also has an ace in the pack if he ever has to play "Top Trumps".

The 31-year-old has managed to win three promotions to England's top flight during his career.

And Rowett, whose side are second in the table, says the much-travelled forward still has the power - and pace - to be a huge asset for Derby's promotion push.

"Cameron is quick, strong and a real handful for defenders when he's on form," Rowett said.

"He has a real physical edge to his game. He would officially be the quickest player at the club in terms of his top speed. It sounds like a game of Top Trumps that, doesn't it?

"He will be really motivated and he knows what it takes to get out of this league.

"Cameron gives us something a little bit different. We have lots of good options in the forward line and we have tried to use those options when we think we can use them."

Jerome's arrival is likely to mean Darren Bent or Chris Martin will leave Derby on loan.

Rowett also has Matej Vydra, Sam Winnall, David Nugent, Johnny Russell, Tom Lawrence, Andreas Weimann and Mason Bennett all competing for forward places.

Former England striker Bent, 33, has not played this season because of a hamstring injury, while Martin 29, has only started five league games this term.

"At some point Chris and Darren will want to go and play football," Rowett added.

"I have spoken to those two players about it. They are in agreement and it will just be about seeing whether interest becomes more concrete."