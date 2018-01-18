Adam Forshaw: Leeds United sign Middlesbrough midfielder for £4.5m

Adam Forshaw has scored twice for Middlesbrough since his arrival in 2015

Leeds United have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw for £4.5m on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 26-year-old made 92 league appearances for Boro after joining from Wigan in January 2015.

The ex-Brentford man, who has featured 14 times this season, could make his debut against Millwall on Saturday.

"I wasn't playing enough and as soon as I knew Leeds were interested I knew this was the club for me," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I was attracted by the history and the size of the club but I can see the project and what the club is trying to do now. There's a lot of excitement around the place and the crowds are phenomenal.

"I can feel the vibe about the place and I can't wait to get going."

