Alex Whitmore: Chesterfield sign Burnley defender on free transfer

Alex Whitmore (right) made 11 appearances for Bury

Chesterfield have signed Burnley defender Alex Whitmore on a free transfer on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old made 11 appearances on loan at Bury earlier this season and has also had temporary spells with Morecambe, Chester and Gateshead.

He could make his debut for the Spireites, who are 22nd in League Two, at Yeovil on Saturday.

Whitmore told the club website: "I knew this is where I wanted to come to and it's nice to get it over the line."

