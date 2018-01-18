Elliott Romain: Torquay United sign forward on loan from Dagenham & Redbridge

Elliott Romain scored his first league goal for Dagenham and Redbridge in a 3-1 victory over Gateshead.

Torquay have signed forward Elliott Romain from Dagenham and Redbridge on loan until the end of the season.

Romain, 26, has scored one goal in 20 appearances for the Daggers since signing from Eastbourne last March.

He has spent the past month on loan with National League South side Welling United, scoring three times.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old goalkeeper Vincent Dorel has signed a new contract to keep him at Plainmoor until the end of the campaign.

