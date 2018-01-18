BBC Sport - Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz takes on this weekend's predictions

Pete Wentz takes on this week's predictions

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy takes on this weekend's Premier League score predictions and explains what it's like to own a club with Didier Drogba.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 20 January at 12:00 GMT on BBC One, and the BBC Sport website.

