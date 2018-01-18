BBC Sport - Alexis Sanchez deal 'likely' but not over the line, says Arsene Wenger
Sanchez deal not over the line - Wenger
- From the section Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez's mooted transfer to Manchester United is "likely to happen" but adds that the deal "it isn't over the line".
