Mason Fawns: Oldham midfielder joins AFC Fylde on loan

Mason Fawns made his Oldham debut in a 3-2 EFL Cup loss to Burton Albion in August 2017

AFC Fylde have signed midfielder Mason Fawns on loan from Oldham Athletic until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has made six appearances for League One Oldham this season.

"We have a lot of games coming up so to have more numbers can only be beneficial," Fylde boss Dave Challinor told the club website.

"Primarily he's an attacking midfielder but he can do a bit of everything and hopefully he will add to the squad."

