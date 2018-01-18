Callum Reilly: Gillingham sign Bury midfielder on loan

Callum Reilly has started 15 games for Bury this season

Gillingham have signed Bury midfielder Callum Reilly on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has scored one goal in 25 appearances in all competitions since joining the Shakers from Burton last summer.

Reilly, a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, began his career at Birmingham City.

He will be available to make his debut for the Gills in their League One match at Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

