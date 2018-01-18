Motherwell: Stephen Robinson backs Nadir Ciftci to rediscover form

Motherwell striker Nadir Ciftci is on his fourth loan spell since joining Celtic in 2015

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says there can be "no doubt about the quality" of Nadir Ciftci, who has joined on loan from Celtic.

Robinson believes there is no reason that Ciftci cannot be as good as Louis Moult, who was recently sold to Preston in a £500,000 deal.

The Northern Irishman hopes to "rejuvenate" the striker at Fir Park.

Ciftci, 25, is on his fourth loan spell from Celtic and says he "can't put his finger" on why his career has stalled.

Robinson aims to restore the confidence and form of Ciftci and Curtis Main, the fellow forward who has joined on loan from Portsmouth.

"We felt we lacked a little bit of quality up front and someone to take the chances we're creating," the Motherwell manager told BBC Scotland.

"Nadir's been great around the place and Curtis Main looks big, strong and quick. He'll do well up here. We've picked them up to rejuvenate their careers and it's up to me to give them the confidence to do that.

"[Nadir's] talent is there for everybody to see, I've got to get him to match that with hard work and hopefully he'll show how good a player he is.

"We think we've got a top-class player. We have to get him fit and up to speed, but I'm confident he'll hit the ground running.

Nadir Ciftci has made only 26 appearances for Celtic, scoring four goals, since moving from Dundee United

Ciftci believes he is fit and ready to play in Motherwell's Scottish Cup tie against Hamilton on Saturday, and has been named in the squad by Robinson.

And he feels he can rediscover the kind of form he showed at Dundee United a few years ago that earned him the move to Celtic in 2015.

Since then he has been farmed out to Turkish side Eskisehirspor and Pogon Szczecin in Poland before a goalless spell at Plymouth in the first half of this season.

"I haven't played that many games, but I've had good training in Tenerife [at Motherwell's winter camp] and I feel fine," Ciftci said.

"I'm concentrating on Motherwell, they've given me this chance to go out there and show myself. I will look forward from the summer at whatever will be. I have another year left at Celtic.

"I'm not putting myself under pressure to score goals, but to help the team."