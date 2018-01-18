Zak Vyner: Plymouth Argyle sign Bristol City defender on loan

Zak Vyner has played at both right-back and centre-back for Bristol City this season

Plymouth Argyle have signed defender Zak Vyner from Bristol City on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made five appearances for City this season, the first of which came in a 5-0 win against Argyle in the EFL Cup.

Vyner spent last season on loan at Accrington Stanley, where he made 16 league appearances.

Plymouth are 13th in League One and face leaders Wigan on Saturday with Vyner eligible for selection.

