Simon Geall: Guernsey players must rally together, says captain

Guernsey captain Simon Geall has made 23 appearances this season

Guernsey FC skipper Simon Geall has asked his team-mates to "rally together" after Wednesday's 5-0 loss to Thamesmead Town.

The club remain 20th in Isthmian League Division One South.

Geall, 34, told BBC Radio Guernsey: "We were hoping to build on the Cray (Wanderers) performance (a game Guernsey lost 1-0 on Saturday)."

"Tonight it feels like it's one step forward and two steps back, that's the most disappointing thing."

Defender Geall, who has made 201 appearances for Guernsey to date, was named club captain at the end of last season.

"For me it's about stringing together a series of performances whether or not that leads to results or not, we need to keep moving forwards," he added.

"There's two responses we've got now. One is to go into our shells, be weak and the second one is rallying together, keeping our heads up, and try to put things right."