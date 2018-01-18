David Cotterill: Wales winger joins Indian Super League side ATK

David Cotterill (pictured with Joe Ledley, left, and Gareth Bale, right) was a part of Wales' Euro 2016 squad

Wales international winger David Cotterill has signed for Indian Super League side ATK.

The 30-year-old left Birmingham City in December after having his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

Cotterill began his career at Bristol City and has played for nine clubs including Wigan, Swansea and Doncaster while also winning 24 caps for Wales.

His new side, ATK, are based in Kolkata and managed by former England forward Teddy Sheringham.

Notable ATK players include former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane and ex-Bolton goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen.