Gerard Pique: Defender agrees Barcelona contract extension with £440m buyout clause

Pique has scored 37 goals over his Barca career

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has agreed a contract extension until 2022.

The new contract also includes a 500m euro (£440m) buyout clause.

The Spain international, 30, has played 422 games for the Catalan club since rejoining from Manchester United in 2008.

Pique has won more than 20 honours at Barca, including six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues, and was also part of the Spain side that won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Barcelona-born Pique was part of the club's youth system between 1997 and 2004 before four seasons at Old Trafford brought just 23 appearances in all competitions.