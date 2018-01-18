Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal forward likely to join Man Utd - Arsene Wenger

Sanchez joined Arsenal from Barcelona for £30m in 2014

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says it is "likely" forward Alexis Sanchez will join Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Sanchez, 29, is out of contract in June and is thought to have agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club.

"I worked on transfers for 30 years so it is likely to happen, but at any moment it can break down," said Wenger.

Wenger also said it was a "possibility" United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will join as part of the deal.

More to follow.