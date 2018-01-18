Scottish Gossip: Michael O'Neill, Brendan Rodgers, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill will discuss the Scotland job today with SFA chief Stewart Regan. (Daily Mail)

The appointment of the next Scotland manager is unlikely to be made before next week's Uefa Nations League draw, despite the SFA meeting with O'Neill. (Herald, subscription only)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists he won't be rushed into panic buys this month as Chelsea's Charly Musonda remains a target. (Sun)

An irked Brendan Rodgers tells reporters at yesterday's media conference that transfer talk "wastes my time", insisting there are no offers for any of his Celtic players. (Scotsman)

Hamilton Accies boss Martin Canning has warned Rangers to get serious with their offer or forget about signing Greg Docherty. (Daily Record)

Rangers are weighing up a second loan move for 21-year-old Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman. (Sun)

Aberdeen are at an advanced stage of negotiations with Norwich over the sale of midfielder Kenny McLean. (Times, print edition)

And St Mirren may profit from any Kenny McLean transfer, with his former club due a 10% cut. (Sun)

St Johnstone are closing in on a pre-contract deal for Kilmarnock winger Rory McKenzie and may look to push a deal through this month. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Alan Stubbs, who managed Jason Cummings at Hibs, is surprised the striker, now on loan at Rangers, did not stay and fight for a place at Nottingham Forest. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen confirm the departure of 22-year-old midfielder Craig Storie, who made just seven starts for the club after coming through the academy. (Evening Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg, who hasn't played since November, has been itching to get back to action and may get his chance against Exeter on Saturday, says Glasgow Warriors attack coach Jason O'Halloran. (Scotsman)

Gary Armstrong, a hero of Scotland's Five Nations Championship triumphs in 1990 and 1999, made a surprise return to rugby at the weekend when he turned out for Stewart's Melville's third XV at the age of 51. (Scotsman)