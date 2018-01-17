Carlos Carvalhal: Swansea City are growing in confidence

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Swansea 2-1 Wolves highlights

Manager Carlos Carvalhal believes Swansea City are growing in confidence after five games under his guidance.

The Swans beat Championship leaders Wolves 2-1 in Wednesday's FA third-round replay, which Carvalhal rated as the best display of his reign.

Although the Welsh side are still bottom of the Premier League, Carvalhal is encouraged by their improvement since his appointment in December after the sacking of Paul Clement.

"The team are progressing," he said.

"We made some mistakes in the first game. We corrected them in the second, made different mistakes but now we are playing with maturity and not making the same mistakes," he continued.

"We are building something. We are building momentum because victories are important.

"But more than this, we are building confidence and we are building a team."

Goals from Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Bony - either side of an equaliser from Wolves' Diogo Jota - gave Swansea only their third home win of the season in all competitions.

Ayew's opener was a contender for the best goal of the FA Cup so far this term as he dribbled his way past five Wolves defenders before applying a crisp finish.

That was his seventh goal of the season in all competitions, but his fourth in his last seven appearances.

"I'm very happy because he deserves it. He scored in the last game against Newcastle, scored again, he's a fighter a team worker," said Carvalhal.

"He's a team worker, a player I like. When he scores a goal like that, I'm very happy about him."

Swansea's reward for beating Wolves is a fourth-round trip to League Two Notts County on Saturday, 27 January.

Before that, they welcome a free-scoring Liverpool side to the Liberty Stadium for a daunting Premier League assignment on Monday.

The Swans are currently four points adrift of safety but, after producing what Carvalhal believes was the best performance of his reign against Wolves, the Portuguese manager is enthused about his team's prospects.

"I'm very happy about these five games. I'm happier because tonight was the best of the five games," Carvalhal added.

"We corrected mistakes we made against Newcastle and the dynamic was better, we played better.

"When we achieved the second goal, time to close the door, time to close the windows, make the house very dark so they can see nothing inside our team."