Steven Naismith: Coup for Hearts, miss by Rangers, says Kris Commons

Commons is surprised Rangers did not move for former player Naismith

Signing Steven Naismith is a real sign of ambition from Hearts and a real miss by Rangers, according to former Scotland team-mate Kris Commons.

The 31-year-old is poised to complete a loan move to Tynecastle from Norwich City but is believed to have been open to a second spell at Ibrox.

"I thought it was an ideal partnership if he could have got to Rangers," Commons told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"But the fact that Hearts have got him, it is a great sign of intent."

Naismith has not played since August and has been unable to break back into Daniel Farke's side at the English Championship club after returning from injury.

The forward had been keen to return to Scotland with his family and help any interested club meet Norwich's demand that they pay a fifth of his £50,000 per week wages.

And he is expected to complete a medical on Thursday ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup tie against Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

"I think it is something that Hearts are lacking in that creative end of the park," said Commons.

"Steven will go in there and certainly give them a boost and probably put the rest of the players on their toes because he is a big name in Scotland.

"When he was in the international set-up, it was a great partnership, a great team-mate you wanted to be alongside.

"Because you knew, when you were in the trenches, he was more than capable of going in there, but he had good ability as well."

Commons (left) and Naismith line up for Scotland in 2011, either side of Phil Bardsley

Rangers have added to their striking options by signing former Hibs striker Jason Cummings on loan from Nottingham Forest.

"I am very surprised that Rangers didn't go for him," said Commons of Naismith.

"At the moment, Kenny Miller's not fit, Alfredo Morelos - I've seen him play very hot and cold.

"Cummings coming into the squad, he scores the kind of goals Morelos doesn't, but Naismith is not just a scorer of goals but a creator of them and is a figure who other players will look up to."

Dundee United striker Scott McDonald agreed with his former Celtic team-mate.

"It is a massive coup," he said. "I think it is a huge miss from Rangers - a quality player, an experienced player.

"His weekly wage is astronomical down at Norwich - Premier League wages by all accounts - but what are Hearts actually playing towards this and his weekly wage?

"It shows that Rangers did not have any intent in the end to go there. They have probably just gone with Cummings and thought 'we've got enough up there'."