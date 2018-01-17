Falkirk: James Craigen and Lee Miller exit as clear-out continues

Lee Miller had been with Falkirk since 2015

Manager Paul Hartley has continued his clear-out at Falkirk by releasing midfielder James Craigen as well as striker Lee Miller.

Craigen, 26, signed from Raith Rovers in 2016, has played 17 times this term, one fewer than 34-year-old Miller, who joined from Kilmarnock in 2015.

But neither have played since 19 December - a 0-0 draw with Livingston being an eighth game without a win.

Full-back Reghan Tumilty's loan from Ross County has been extended.

But Craigen and Miller join defenders Conrad Balatoni and Liam Henderson, plus striker Nathan Austin, who joined Championship rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle, in having their contracts terminated by mutual consent.

Defender Luca Gasparotto moved to Greenock Morton having been on loan to the Championship club.

Hartley's side have won three of their last five outings as they look to move away from second bottom spot.

Striker Louis Longridge has been signed permanently from Hamilton Academical and former Partick Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh have been added to the squad.

Meanwhile, three players have arrived on loan - Swansea City midfielder Ryan Blair and forwards Alex Jakubiak, from Watford, and Andrew Nelson, from Sunderland.