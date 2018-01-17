BBC Sport - FA Cup: Callum Elder secures Wigan's cup upset against Bournemouth
Elder secures Wigan's cup upset against Bournemouth
- From the section FA Cup
Wigan's Callum Elder heads in at the back post to extend League One Wigan's lead to 3-0 against Premier League Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round replay.
