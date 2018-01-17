Thursday's back pages

Guardian sports page
The Guardian focuses on Wigan's FA Cup upset of Bournemouth
Mirror back page
The Mirror details the "true cost" of Alexis Sanchez's proposed move to Manchester United
Sun back page
The Sun has the Sanchez deal as its lead story too but also look at the aftermath of Chelsea's eventful FA Cup win
Times back page
The Times also features stories on the Sanchez move and Chelsea having two men sent off against Norwich

