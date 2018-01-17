BBC Sport - FA Cup 'What a moment' Lewis' late leveller for Norwich at Chelsea
'What a moment' - Lewis' late leveller for Norwich
- From the section FA Cup
Norwich score a dramatic late equaliser at Stamford Bridge as Jamal Lewis ghosts in between David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta and flicks home a 94th-minute equaliser to force extra time.
Follow all the in-play clips, radio and text from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
