BBC Sport - FA Cup: Michy Batshuayi's calm finish gives Chelsea the lead
- From the section FA Cup
Michy Batshuayi gives Chelsea the lead against Norwich with a cool finish from six yards after a dangerous delivery from Kenedy.
Follow all the in play clips, radio and text from the FA Cup third round replays here.
