BBC Sport - FA Cup: 'High-class' Jordan Ayew goal puts Swansea ahead against Wolves
'High-class' Ayew goal puts Swansea ahead
Jordan Ayew puts Swansea 1-0 up against Wolves, picking up the ball outside the area, beats three defenders before slotting into the far corner with a convincing finish.
Follow all the in play clips, radio and text from the FA Cup third round replays here.
