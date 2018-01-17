Daniel Sturridge: Inter Milan interested in Liverpool and England striker

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer

Daniel Sturridge
Daniel Sturridge's last goal for Liverpool came in the Champions League against Maribor in November 2017

Inter Milan have expressed an interest in Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge - but their preference for a loan deal may complicate a move.

Sturridge, 28, has made only five starts this season and has just recovered from a hamstring problem.

The England striker wants more games with the World Cup coming up in June.

Manager Jurgen Klopp would like to keep him, but Liverpool could be tempted by an offer in the region of £30m.

Inter are prepared to pay a loan fee - but it remains to be seen if they want Sturridge enough to consider a permanent transfer.

