Swindon Town: League Two side make offer to acquire County Ground freehold

The County Ground has been the home of Swindon Town since 1896 on a leasehold basis

League Two side Swindon Town have made an offer to acquire the freehold of their County Ground home.

The Robins say representatives engaged in "several positive meetings" with Swindon Borough Council last year.

The club have subsequently made a formal offer to purchase the stadium.

"This is a great opportunity for the club to generate additional revenue through redevelopment and modernisation of the stadium," chairman Lee Power told the club website.

"This additional revenue will help bring us on a level playing field with other clubs that currently have more modern stadiums and will also provide a better all-round footballing experience for the supporters."

A group of Swindon Town fans met with the local council last summer over buying the County Ground.

Trust STFC said it had met with Swindon Borough Council about its £1.1m offer - which it argued could also help the authority's finances "in times of austerity".