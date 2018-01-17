BBC Sport - FA Cup: Swansea 2-1 Wolves highlights
Highlights: Swansea 2-1 Wolves
Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Bony scored in either half as Premier League strugglers Swansea beat Championship leaders Wolves in their FA Cup third-round replay.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 2-1 Wolves
