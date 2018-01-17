Newport County: Exiles use temporary stand for Tottenham cup tie

Rodney Parade has been Newport County's home since 2012

Newport County will use a temporary stand to allow 1,000 extra supporters to watch their FA Cup fourth round clash with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur at Rodney Parade.

The stand behind the North Terrace will provide 1072 extra seats for the match.

Tottenham have received an allocation of 1,640 tickets for the FA Cup clash and the temporary stand will nudge the attendance towards 10,000.

Newport's win over Leeds in round three was watched by 6,887 supporters.

The record crowd at Rodney Parade for a football match is 7,326 for Newport's 2017 League Two contest with Notts County.

The Exiles share their ground with rugby sides Dragons and Newport RFC.